Gorton’s Fish Sandwiches Recalled For Possible Bone Fragments

Gorton’s Fish Sandwiches are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of large and/or sharp bone fragments. The recall notice states that this is “isolated and unusual.” This contamination poses a choking and mouth injury hazard, as well as injuries to the esophagus. No injuries or adverse events have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Gorton’s Seafood of Gloucester, Massachusetts.

The recall is for 504 packages of Gorton’s Fish Sandwiches that were made on a specific date and sold to certain retailers. The recalled product is Gorton’s Fish Sandwich – 100% Whole Fillets, that are packaged in 18.3 ounce bags. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0 44400 15440 6. The date code for this product is 2060F2, and the time range is 15:30-17:30. No other Gorton’s products or date codes are involved in this recall.

All retail stores that have received this product have been told to remove this item from their shelves. They include:

Hannaford Supermarkets in New York and Vermont

Giant Food Store & Giant Martin’s in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland

Berkley Supermarket, Farm Fresh, Food Depot, Green Valley Marketplace, Harvest Fare, Shoppers Value Foods, St Paul Grocery Market, Tiger Market, Tri-Star Supermarket, and Wegmans stores in Maryland and Virginia

US Military Commissaries in North Carolina ,Virginia, and Puerto Rico

If you purchased this item with those identifying numbers purchased at one of those stores, do not eat it. You can throw the sandwiches away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.