Ground Beef Recalled For Possible E. coli O13 Contamination

Ground beef recalled for possible E. coli O103 contamination has been sold at retail locations nationwide. The ground beef was sold under various brand names. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Lakeside Refrigerated Services of Swedesboro, New Jersey.

The 120,872 pounds of ground beef products were produced from February 1, 2022 though April 8, 2022. You can see the complete list of recalled products at the USDA web site, along with the lot number, package size, and product type. Some of the brand names of the recalled ground beef products include Thomas Farms, Naturally Better, Nature’s Reserve, Marketside Butcher, and Weis, among others. Some of the beef does not have a brand name. The products include beef patties, burgers, and raw ground beef. You can also see pictures of product labels.

All of these products have the establishment number “EST. 46841” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS testing of imported products.

Many labs do not test for non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli bacteria such as 103 because it is more difficult to identify than STEC O17:H7. The symptoms of illness caused by these pathogens, however, is the same.

FSIS is concerned that consumers could have these recalled products in their home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you purchased any of it. If you did, throw the beef away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can. Or you can take it back to the store where you bought it. Wash your hands throughly with soap and water after handling these items.