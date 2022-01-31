Hankook (Korean characters only) Original Kimchi Recalled in Canada

by

Hankook Original Kimchi is being recalled for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination in Canada. There have been illnesses reported that are associated with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is T-Brothers Food & Trading Ltd.

The recalled product is Hankook (Korean characters only) Original Kimchi that is packaged in 1670 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 6 23431 00030 4. Th best before date for this item is 22JA29 (January 29, 2022). The product was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

This recall was triggered by findings conducted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. At least 14 people in two provinces (Alberta and Saskatchewan) have been sickened in this outbreak.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to heat it before consumption because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the kimchi away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure trash can so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food that is contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 bacteria will not look, smell, or taste different. It only takes ten of these bacteria to make you sick. Symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 illness include a fever, nausea, vomiting, severe abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is watery or bloody. If you have eaten this product and have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor as soon as possible.