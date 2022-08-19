Health Alert For Hawaii Big Island Ground Beef For E. coli O157:H7

by

A health alert for Hawaii Big Island Beef Ground Beef for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination has been issued by the USDA. A recall has not been requested because the items are no longer available for purchase. There are no confirmed reports of illness associated with this issue. The recalling firm is Hawaiian Beef Producers LLC.

The recalled products are all Hawaii Big Island Beef brand ground beef products that were produced on August 8, 2022. They include:

1 pound vacuum sealed packages containing “Ground Beef (80) Fine 1#/pkg” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “134R1.”

1 pound vacuum sealed packages containing “Ground Beef (Ln) Fine 1#/pkg” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “135R1.”

2 pound vacuum sealed packages containing “Ground Beef (80) Fine 2#/pkg” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “134R2.”

10 pound bags containing “Ground Beef (80) Fine 10# Poly Bag” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “0134P10.”

10 pound vacuum sealed packages containing “Ground Beef (75) Fine 10# Vac Seal” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “130R10.”

10 pound vacuum sealed packages containing “Ground Beef (80) Fine 10# Vac Seal” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “134R10.”

40 pound box containing four 10 pound chubs of “Ground Beef (80) Fine 10#” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “0134.”

These items all have the establishment number “EST. 1063” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail and restaurant locations in Hawaii. The problem was discovered by FSIS during an assessment of the establishment’s production records that were associated with a sample that tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.

If you purchased any of that ground beef and froze it for later use, discard it. Freezing does not destroy this pathogen. Throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it. or return it to the store where you bought it for a full refund.