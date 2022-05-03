HEB Two Bite Brownies Recalled For Possible Metal Fragments

by

HEB Two Bite Brownies, sold alone and in a party tray, are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of metal fragments. This poses a choking and injury hazard. We don’t know if any injuries have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product because the recall notice didn’t say if there were. The recalling firm is H-E-B.

The recalled product is HEB Two Bite Brownies packaged in two forms. The first is H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies in 12 ounce plastic clamshell packages. The UPC number for that product is 4122010951. The second recalled product is Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Tray. The UPC number stamped on the label for that item is 4122048898. You can see pictures of the products at the FDA web site.

HEB started this recall based upon an investigation of two consumer complaints. These products will be back on store shelves as soon as H-E-B can confirm that the bakery items meet their safety standards. The bakery items were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.

If you purchased either of these items with those UPC numbers, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t get to them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.