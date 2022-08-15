Home Run Inn Sausage Pizza Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Home Run Inn Sausage Pizza is being recalled because it may contain foreign material in the form of metal pieces, according to the USDA. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. About 13,099 pounds of this frozen meat pizza product are included in this recall. The recalling firm is Home Run Inn Frozen Foods of Woodbridge, Illinois.

The Home Run Inn Sausage Pizza was produced on June 6, 2022. The recalled product is 33.5 ounce cartons that contain Home Run Inn Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza. The product has the best by date of 12/03/22 stamped on the label.

This pizza has the establishment number “EST. 18498-A” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The pizza was shipped to a distributor in Illinois, and then further distributed to retailers.

The problem was discovered when customer complaints reached the company about metal found in the pizza. FSIS is concerned that this pizza may be in home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you bought this item. When available, a retail distribution list will be issued by the USDA.

If you do have it, do not eat it. You can throw the pizza away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.