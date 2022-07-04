Hy Vee Potato Salad Withdrawn For Possible Contamination

by

Hy Vee potato salad is being withdrawn from stores for possible contamination. A presumptive positive microbial test result was found on the line that processes the potatoes. The press release did not state which pathogen may be the cause of the positive test.

All potato salad varieties that the company sells are included in this recall. The final test results are not expected for about a week, but out of an abundance of caution the company is withdrawing the salad.

The recalled product includes all varieties and sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime potato salad sold from the grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases in all Hy Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore, and Dollar Fresh convenience stores. These stores are located in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The expiration dates for the recalled products are between July 31, 2022 and August 4, 2022.

These are the withdrawn potato salads. They are all Hy Vee brand:

OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD

COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD

DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

GREEN ONION & EGG POTATO SALAD

CHIPOTLE RANCH POTATO SALAD

DICED RED SKIN POTATO SALAD

LOADED BAKED POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

If you purchased any of these potato salad products, do not eat them, even if some has been consumed and no one is ill. You can throw the potato salad away after first double bagging it, in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.