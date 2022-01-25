Hygaard Fine Foods Sandwiches Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

Certain Hygaard Fine Foods sandwiches and Quality fast foods products are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is HQ Fine Foods. These items were sold nationally at the retail level.

You can see the long list of recalled items at the CFIA web site, along with UPC numbers, package sizes, and pictures of product labels. All best before dates up to and including February 11, 2022 (22 FE 11) are included in this recall. Some of the recalled products include Hygaard Fine Foods Cheeseburger, Super Donair, Double Double Bacon Cheeseburger, and Mini Pizza Sub, among others. The Quality fast foods products that are recalled include Ham and Cheese Sandwich on White, Roast Beef and Cheese Sandwich on White, Chicken Salad Sandwich on White, Egg Salad Sandwich on White, and Beef and Cheese Sandwich on 14 Grain, among others.

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. If you purchased any of these sandwiches, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures.

If you ate any of these items, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days, especially if you are elderly, have a chronic health condition, or are pregnant. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth if they contract this infection, even if their illness seems mild. If you do get sick, contact your doctor.