Igor Gorgonzola Dolce Recalled For Possible Listeria Monocytogenes

Igor Gorgonzola Dolce is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this cheese. The recalling firm is Jan K. Overweel Limited.

The recalled product was sold in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. It is Igor Gorgonzola Dolce, which is a type of blue cheese, that is sold in variable weight sizes. The UPC number on this product is also variable. The codes and best before date pairs for this product are Best Before: 23/FE/01 Lotto 2774015 and 23/FE/01 Lotto 2775033.

This product is being removed from the market. It may have been sold by different retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages. The cheese also may or may not have a label that has the same brand, product name, or best before date. If you aren’t sure whether or not you purchased this cheese, contact your grocery store.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can discard it in a secure trash can after first double bagging or wrapping it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Symptoms can include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant people may only have a mild illness that seems like the flu, but this infection can cause stillbirth, miscarriage, and infection in the newborn. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.