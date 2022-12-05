James Farms Frozen Raspberries Recalled For Hepatitis A

by

James Farms Frozen Raspberries are being recalled for possible Hepatitis A contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. About 1260 cases are included in this voluntary recall. The recalling firm is Exportadora Compramar. The raspberries were imported from Chile.

The recalled product is James Farms Frozen Raspberries that are packaged in foodservice 10 pound James Farm brand cartons. The product is sold exclusively through Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. All inventories of this product have been removed from those locations, and they are contacting their customers about this recall.

The raspberries are packaged in 2/5 pound bags in each 10 pound carton. The best if used by date that is printed on the label is June 14, 2024. “Product of Chile” is stamped on the label. The UPC number is 76069501010 and is found on the top of the carton. The lot code is CO 22-165 and that is on the bottom of the carton.

No other retail packages of these products are included in this voluntary recall. If you bought these raspberries, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund