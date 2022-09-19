K-Fresh Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

K-Fresh Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Kam Ding Investment, Inc.

The recalled product is K-Fresh Fresh Produce Enoki Mushrooms in 200 gram plastic bags. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 4 892742 010234 and the code on the product is SN: 080202. The mushrooms were sold in British Columbia at the retail level, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

If you bought K-Fresh Enoki Mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a sealed bag inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

After you get rid of the mushrooms, you should clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing does not kill it. The pathogen can become established in moist and cool environments. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these mushrooms and after cleaning.