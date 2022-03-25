Licorice Flavor Olive Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Licorice Flavor Olive is being recalled because it may contain sulfites. Anyone who is has a severe sensitivity to sulfites may have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is A&C Best Food Trading Inc. of Long Island City, New York.

The recall was issued by New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball. Routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets food inspectors and subsequent analysis of the product by New York State Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in this product that were not declared on the label. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving in some people, including some asthmatics, can cause severe reactions including anaphylactic shock. The recall notice only stated that there was a “high level” of sulfites per serving and did not give the exact amount detected.

The recalled product is Licorice Flavor Olive that is packaged in clear plastic jars that weigh about one pound. The product has the expiration date “2021/10/15” stamped on the bottom of the jar. The UPC number on this product is 588552-331090. The Licorice Flavor Olive was sold nationally at the retail level.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume sulfites for any reason, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.