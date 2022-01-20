Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Lidl Frozen Food Development.

The spinach was sold in Lidl retail stores in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The recalled product is Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach that is packaged in 12 ounce poly bags. The lot number that is printed on the label is either R17742 or R17963 on the back of the bag. The best by date is 09/10/23 (September 10, 2023).

Testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria in a 12 ounce bag of the product. The production of this product has been suspended while the FDA and the company investigate the source of the problem.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it first. You can throw it away in a sealed container in a secure trash can with a tight lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this spinach, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which has up to a 70 day incubation period. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, muscle aches, and a severe headache, which is often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women need to be especially careful of this pathogen since it can cause miscarriage and stillbirth even though the woman may only be mildly ill. If you do feel sick, call your doctor.