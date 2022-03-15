Made Chocolates 73% Dark Chocolate Bar Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Made Chocolates 73% Dark Chocolate Bar and QC 73% Cacao Dark Chocolate, Extra are being recalled in Canada for milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Fielding Group Ltd.

These chocolate bars may have been sold in gift baskets in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec. They may also have been distributed in other provinces and territories. This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

The recalled products include Made Chocolates 73% Dark Chocolate Bar that is packaged in 100 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0 63891 60351 4. All codes that do not declare milk on the label are included in this recall. The second recalled item is QC 73% Cacao Dark Chocolate that is packaged in 100 gram containers. The UPC number printed on that product is 0 63891 60373 6. Once again, all codes that do not declare milk on the label are included in this recall. You can see pictures of the recalled items at the CFIA web site.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings. The government is making sure that industry is removing these recalled chocolate bars from the marketplace.

If you purchased these products and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat them. You can throw them away, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.