Mantu Menu19 Beef Dumplings Recalled For Lack of Inspection

Mantu Menu19 Beef Dumplings are being recalled for lack of inspection. There have been no confirmed reports of illness, injury, or adverse reaction reported to the company to date due to the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Menu19 LLC of Modesto, California.

About 5001 pounds of these frozen beef dumplings are included in this recall. They were produced from November 2020 through October 23, 2022. The recalled product is 1.5 pound cartons containing 12 pieces each of Mantu menu19 beef dumplings. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 86000524010..

This product does not have an establishment number and there is no USDA mark of inspection on the product label because Menu19 LLC is not a federally inspected establishment. This item was shipped to retail locations and restaurants in California.

The issue was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities in retail stores. Inspectors found that the product did not have the USDA mark of inspection and was made in a facility that was not inspected by the USDA.

FSIS thinks that this product may be in consumers’ freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have this item with that UPC number. If you have, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.