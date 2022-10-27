Miami Burgers Beef Patties Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Miami Burgers Beef Patties in two sizes are being recalled for lack of inspection. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is New Universal Nourishment LLC of Miami Beach, Florida.

The items were repackaged, relabeled, and distributed without inspection. About 368 pounds of the beef burger patty products are included in this recall.

The recalled items include 2 pound boxes containing Miami Burgers 6 best Angus beef with an expiration date of 2/27/2023 (February 27, 2023) and a “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF” shield on the label. Also recalled is 10 pound boxes containing Miami Burgers best Angus beef with a production label of FEB 15, 2022 and “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF” on the label. They are sold frozen. You can see pictures of the products at the USDA web site.

The burgers have the establishment number “EST. 451B” inside the USDA mark of inspection, but the recalling firm is a distributor and is not authorized to apply the marks of inspection for Establishment 451B. The products also have an unverifiable claim that they are certified Angus beef. They were shipped to retail locations in Florida.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received a complaint reporting product in commerce labeled with that mark of inspection that were not applied by the original company. FSIS is concerned that these burgers may be in consumers’ home freezers.

If you bought these Miami Burgers Beef Patties in those package sizes with those expiration dates, do not eat home. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.