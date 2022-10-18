One Toll House Cookie Dough Recalled For Foreign Material

by

One Toll House Cookie Dough product is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination, more specifically white plastic pieces. Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling is the recalled product. This possible contamination poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Nestle USA of Arlington, Virginia.

The ready to bake refrigerated product was produced between June and September 2022. The cookie dough was sold in the continental United States and Puerto Rico. No other Nestle Toll House products, including other Stuffed Cookie Dough items and refrigerated cookie dough products, are included in this recall.

The recall is for Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling. It is packaged in an 8 ounce package, with the words “4 Jumbo Cookies” on the label. The package is bright yellow with red patches and white lettering.

If you purchased this product, do not make the cookies and do not eat the dough. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund or replacement.