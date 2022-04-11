Our Table Cooperative Frozen Blueberries Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Our Table Cooperative Frozen Blueberries are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. The blueberries were grown and distributed in Oregon only, so this recall is not posted on the FDA recall page. Our Table Cooperative is located in Sherwood, Oregon.

The Our Table Cooperative frozen blueberries were packaged on March 12, 2022. The blueberries were distributed in Oregon to these locations between March 12, 2022 and March 29, 2022:

Alberta Co-op Grocery

Food Front

Green Zebra Grocery

Helvetia Farm Market

Our Table Cooperative

People’s Food Co-op

Canopy & Understory

Milk Glass Market

Shine Distillery

Sweedeedee

The blueberries are packaged in bulk cases, 2-1/2 pound or 5-pound plastic bags. The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company which found that the product contained Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the Oregon Department of Agriculture to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to use it in a cooked recipe because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the blueberries away in a double or sealed container in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

You should then clean out your freezer or refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this item.

If you ate these blueberries, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. The incubation period can be that long. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.