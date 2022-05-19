Pork Sausage Products Recalled For Foreign Material Contamination

by

Pork sausage products are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination. That poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. A consumer complaint triggered the recall. The consumer reported they found two metal pieces embedded in a pork sausage stick. No confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products has been reported to date. The recalling firm is America New York Ri Wang Food Group of Bay Shore, New York.

The ready to eat pork sausage sticks and luncheon loaf items were produced on various dates from April 5, 2022 to May 5, 2022. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site. The recalled products include:

16 ounce. plastic bags containing one luncheon loaf with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 11, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094 and 422110.

23 ounce plastic bags containing 10 sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 522122 and 522124.

10 ounce plastic bags containing four sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 422119, 522122 and 522123.

These items all have the establishment number “EST. 40200A” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

FSIS thinks that some of these products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. The USDA is making sure that these products are no longer available for purchase.

Please check your home to see if you purchased any of these products. If you did, you can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.