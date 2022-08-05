Primal Patties Beef For Dogs Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

Primal Patties Beef For Dogs is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No reports of any illnesses have been received by the company as of August 2, 2022 in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Primal Pet Products of Fairfield, California.

The recalled product is raw frozen Primal Patties Beef for Dogs that has been sold in British Columbia art the retail level. The unit UPC number stamped on the label is 850334004164. The case UPC number is 854495006173. The lot code number is W10068709, and the best by date for this product is 05/22/23 (May 22, 2023). The company says that seven cases, containing 42 units of the product, were sold in Canada. Each case weighs 6 pounds. The lot code and best by date are on the back of the packaging above the Primal Pet Foods Inc. red oval logo.

If you purchased this pet food, stop feeding it to your pet immediately. You can throw the product away after double bagging it, in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a refund. Clean your freezer, along with any bowls and utensils used for serving it, with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Freezing does not destroy this pathogen. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

Contaminated pet food can make pets sick, and it can make people sick too through cross-contamination. Pets can carry the bacteria and shed it in their feces, which can then contaminate their environment and their coats. When people touch something in the environment or pet the dog, they can pick up bacteria on their hands, and then if they eat without washing their hands, they can get sick.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes poisoning in pets can include lethargy, diarrhea that may be bloody, fever, and vomiting. If your dog has been ill with these symptoms, see your veterinarian.