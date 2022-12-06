Public Health Alert for E. coli in Carne Molina Ground Beef

by

A public health alert for possible E. coli O157:H7 in Carne Molida ground beef has been issued by the USDA. This ground beef was sold at La Michoacana Meat Market in Greenville, Texas. No illnesses have been reported to date on connection with the consumption of this product. A recall was not requested because this item is no longer available for sale, but the product could still be in consumers’ homes, especially their freezers.

The raw ground beef was ground in store on November 28, 2022. It was packaged behind the meat counter in varying weights per consumer request. The recalled item is Carne Molida regular/ground beef with packed on dates that range from November 28, 2022 to December 1, 2022, and the sell by date of December 1, 2022 printed on the label.

The ground beef was only sold at the La Michoacana Meat Market retail store. That venue is located at 5106 Wesley Street in Greenville, Texas.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS product testing. A sample was confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7.

FSIS thinks that this product may be in freezers in consumer’s homes. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have Carne Molina ground beef in regular grind with those packed on dates. If you do, throw it away in a double sealed package inside a secure garbage can. Or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

FSIS is also reminding consumers to always cook ground beef to a final internal temperature of 160°F to kill pathogens such as E. coli. And always use a food thermometer to check that temperature.