A public health alert for Simply Fresh Market Chicken Salad Apple & Walnuts has ben issued by the USDA because the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase. The recalling firm is Simply Fresh Market of Marietta, Georgia.

The ready to eat salad was produced on January 17, 2022. It is Simply Fresh Market Chicken Salad Apples & Walnuts that is packaged in 8 ounce and 16 ounce deli hinged containers. The sea by date of 1/25 is printed on the product label. This salad has the establishment number “EST. P47170” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The salads were shipped to three local markets in Atlanta, Georgia that were not named in the recall notice.

The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that product sampling reported positive Listeria monocytogenes results. FSIS thinks that this product may still be in consumers’ home refrigerators.

If you purchased this product, throw it away, even if some has been consumed and no one has gotten sick. You can discard the salad in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to manifest. This infection affects the elderly, the very young, pregnant women, and anyone with a chronic illness or compromised immune system. Symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only have a mild illness that seems like the flu. If you do get sick, see your doctor.