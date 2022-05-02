Public Health Alert For Trader Joes Butter Chicken For Lack of Inspection

by

A public health alert for Trader Joes Butter Chicken and Mini Chicken Tikka Samosas is issued by the USDA for lack of inspection. These products were not inspected at the border. A recall was not issued or requested because the products are no longer available in stores for consumers to purchase. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The ready to eat frozen chicken products were produced on April 14 and 16, 2022. They include 12.5 ounce trays containing Trader Joes Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice. The best by dates are April 14, 2023 and April 16, 2023. The lot codes on that product are 208068 and 208228. Also recalled is 8.5 ounce bag-in-box packages containing Trader Joes Mini Chicken Tikka Samosas. The lot codes on that product are 208072 and 207772. The best by date stamped on the label is April 14, 2023. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

These products have the Canadian establishment seal “913.” They were shipped to Trader Joe’s locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington state.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. The government thinks that some of these products are in consumers’ home freezers.

Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have purchased them. If you have, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.