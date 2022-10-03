Public Health Alert: Our Local Smokehouse Chili Cheese Wieners

by

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for Our Local Smokehouse Chili Cheese Wieners for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. A recall was not requested because the USDA believes that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or illness due to the consumption of this product reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Family Fare of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

The ready to eat chili cheese wieners were produced on September 21, 2022. The recalled product is 15 ounce vacuum-packed packages containing “Our Local Smokehouse Chili Cheese Wieners,” that have a use by date of January 19, 2023.

This item has the establishment number “695SEWI” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to a Family Fare retail store in Cannon Falls, Minnesota. Three packages of the wieners were sold.

The problem was discovered when the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture reported that some product was found to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes during routine testing. FSIS is concerned that some of this product is in consumers’ home refrigerators.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to thoroughly heat the wieners first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

After you discard this product you should clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. After cleaning and after handling this product you should wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.