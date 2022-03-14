Public Warned About Wing Hing Sand Ginger Powder in Canada

by

The public is being warned not to consume Wing Hing Sand Ginger Powder in Canada after people who ate it experienced heart irregularities, according to Fraser Health, the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control, and the British Columbia Drug and Poison Information Centre. The product may contain poisonous monkshood powder. The company is located in the Crystal Mall, Unit 1162 at 4500 Kingsway in Burnaby, British Columbia.

Monkshood is the common name for a plant called Aconitum. Roots of this plant, which can look like ginger root, contain the toxin aconitine that can cause nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness, irregular ventricular contractions and, in severe cases, death.

The Wing Hing Sand Ginger Powder was sold in 70 gram plastic packages. There is no identifying information on the packages except for the company name and address and some Chinese characters, along with the Canadian flag. The packages are red and gold on the front and clear on the back.

Fraser Health started an investigation into the sand ginger powder after two people presented at a hospital in early February 2021 with heart irregularities after allegedly consuming this product. Frasier Health has seized the remaining product from the store and is working with other agencies to make sure it is completely removed from the marketplace.

If you purchased this product, do not consume it. You can discard it in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can with a tight lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.