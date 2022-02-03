Public Warned: Kerela Ayurvedic & Natural Herbal Consultation in Toronto

by

The public has been warned about using unauthorized Ayurvedic medicinal products sold by Kerela Ayurvedic & Natural Herbal Consultation in Toronto by Public Health Canada after a report of heavy metal poisoning following the use of products obtained from this clinic. You can get a copy of this advisory in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Urdu upon request.

All Ayurvedic medicinal products sold at that facility, which is located at 2900 Markham Road, Unit L13 in Majestic City Mall, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, are affected by this public health notice. This includes products that were ordered by the clinic from a supplier and shipped directly to consumers.

As of February 1, 2022, the testing of products seized from Kerela Ayurvedic & Natural Herbal Consultation in Toronto has identified unacceptable levels of heavy metals and prescription drugs. Consumers should stop using all products sold by this clinic.

Health products seized by Health Canada from this clinic are not authorized for sale. Selling unauthorized products is illegal in Canada.

Health Canada had previously warned about mercury and lead, two heavy metals, that were found in products that a clinic patient had been taking. Testing of products seized from that clinic had high levels of arsenic, mercury, and/or lead in 14 of the 15 samples tested. And three products contained prescription drugs: one contained diclofenac and dexamethasone, another contained progesterone and norgestrel, and the third contained cetirizine.

Heavy metals pose serious health risks when consumed in excessive amounts. They can accumulate in vital organs. Pregnant women, children, and breastfeeding women are most susceptible to toxic effects. Arsenic can cause skin and lunch cancers, heart and lung diseases, and brain damage. Lead can cause abdominal pain, anemia, changes in blood pressure, and kidney and brain damage. Mercury an cause memory loss, and kidney and brain damage.

And prescription drugs should only be taken under the advice of a health care professional. These drugs can interact with other medications. Prescription drugs can only be legally sold with a prescription.

If you purchased any items from that facility, do not consume them. Dispose of these products according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal system. See your doctor if you are suffering any health problems.