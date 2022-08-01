Rachael’s Food Meat Wrap Products Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Rachael’s Food meat and poultry wrap products are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the issue. The recalling firm is Rachael’s Food Corporation of Chicopee, Massachusetts. About 2,246 pounds of the wraps are included in this recall.

The ready to eat wrap sandwiches were produced from July 15, 2022 to July 20, 2022. They include:

7.5 ounce sealed plastic container packages containing “ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Italian Style Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Enjoy before” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 on the label.

7.5 ounce sealed plastic container packages containing “RACHAEL’S FOOD CORPORATION Italian Style Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Sell Through” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.

7.5 ounce sealed plastic containers containing “ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Turkey Club Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Enjoy before” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 printed on the label.

7.5 ounce sealed plastic containers with “RACHAEL’S FOOD CORPORATION Turkey Club Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Sell Through” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 stamped on the label.

7.5 ounce sealed plastic container packages containing “ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Enjoy before” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 on the label.

7.5 ounce sealed plastic container containing “RACHAEL’S FOOD CORPORATION Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap” and with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Sell Through” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 on the label.

8 ounce sealed plastic container packages with “ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Chicken Caesar Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Enjoy before” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.

8 ounce sealed plastic container packages containing “RACHAEL’S FOOD CORPORATION Chicken Caesar Wrap” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Sell Through” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 on the label.

8 ounce sealed plastic containers containing “ALL TOWN CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP” with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and “Sell Through” dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 on the label.

These wrap sandwiches have the establishment number “EST 34657 or “P34657” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

A routine FSIS product sample was positive for Listeria monocytogenes. If you bought any of these sandwiches, do not eat them. Throw them away or take them back for a refund.

If you ate any of these sandwiches, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Those symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, nausea, and diarrhea. If you do feel ill, see your doctor.