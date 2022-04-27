Rae Wellness Dietary Supplements Recalled For Child Resistant Packaging Failure

by

Two Rae Wellness dietary supplements are being recalled due to failure to meet the child resistant packaging requirement. This poses a risk of poisoning to children. The recalled products are Rae Prenatal Capsules and Rae Immunity Capsules. The recalling firm is Rae Wellness of Minneapolis, Minnesota. These products were manufactured in the United States.

The products are dietary supplements that contain iron. Any product that has iron must be in child resistant packaging per the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. No illnesses or adverse events have been reported to date.

The Rae Wellness dietary supplements were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com, ThriveMarket.com, Amazon, FabFitFun.com, and StandardDose.com from September 2019 through February 2022 for the prenatal capsules. For the immunity capsules, they were sold from October 2020 through February 2022. Both sold for about $15.00.

The bottles hold 60 capfuls and have “Rae” in yellow lettering and “Prenatal” or “Immunity” printed on the label. The bottles have a white continuous thread closure.

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children. Contact the company for information on how to safely dispose of the products and get a refund. Consumers can also contact the place of purchase for a refund.

Iron poisoning in children can occur when a child accidentally swallows dietary supplements. The amount of iron that causes poisoning depends on the child’s size. Symptoms appear at doses greater than 10 mg/kg based on body weight. Some children show no symptoms even after consuming a large amount of supplements. If a child has a supplement bottle and you suspect she may have taken some, go to the emergency room.

Symptoms of iron poisoning in children can appear within about six hours. Iron corrodes the intestinal lining. Symptoms can include severe vomiting, bloody stool or vomit, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and dehydration and lethargy.