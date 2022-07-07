Raw Frozen Primal Patties For Dogs Beef Recalled For Listeria

by

Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No reports of illness, either human or animal, have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm ia Primal Pet Foods of Fairfield, California.

The recalled product is 66 cases (396 units) of Raw Frozen Primal Patties that were distributed to retailers in Maryland, Georgia, Texas, and British Columbia, Canada in late April 2022. No other lot codes or Primal products are affected by this recall. The code on the product is W10068709 and the package size is 6 pound. The best by date is 05/22/23. The lot number and best by date are on the lower third of the back of the Raw Frozen Primal Patties flexible packaging.

The recall was triggered by routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed a positive test for Listeria monocytogenes in one sample in one lot of the product. The product is sold from freezers at select pet stores.

Listeria monocytogenes rarely causes illness in dogs, but they sometimes have mildl symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting. However, dogs can be a carrier of this pathogen and spread it to humans. The bacteria can be excreted in feces and contaminate the dogs coat and the environment. Then, when the dog is petted, a person can pick up the bacteria on their fingers and get sick if they eat without washing their hands.

People can also get sick by handling contaminated food or touching surfaces that have been exposed to the bacteria. Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to manifest. Those symptoms include fever, severe headache, muscle aches, stiff neck, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage or stillbirth even though their illness seems mild.

If you purchased this dog food, stop feeding it to your pet immediately. You can throw it away after first double bagging it, in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other animals can’t access it, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should then clean your freezer with a mild bleach solution. Listeria bacteria can survive at freezer temperatures. Wash your pet’s bowl and the area where he is fed, as well as your hands, with soap and water after discarding this product.