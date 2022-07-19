Ready Dough Pizza Cubana Pepperoni Pizza Recalled

by

Ready Dough Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza is being recalled for lack of inspection and the inclusion of milk, wheat, and soybeans, three of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as people who are celiac or have lactose intolerance, could get sick if they eat this product. About 10,584 pounds of the product are included in this recall. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Ready Dough Pizza of Hialeah, Florida.

The recalled product was produced from January 12, 2022 through July 13, 2022. The recalled product is 14 ounce boxes of Ready Dough Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza. This product does not have the USDA mark of inspection, and also does not have a proper ingredient statement. The pizza was shipped to retail locations in the state of Florida.

The recall was triggered after routine FSIS surveillance activities found that the pizza did not have the USDA mark of inspection and was produced in an establishment that was not inspected by the USDA. The agency also found that some pizzas had the wrong ingredient label or no ingredient label at all.

FSIS is concerned that this product is in consumers’ home freezers. They are conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the recalling firm is notifying customers about this issue.

If you bought this pizza, do not eat it, even if you are not allergic to wheat, milk, or soy. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.