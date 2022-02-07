Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums With Chili Recalled For Possible Lead

by

El Chavito Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums with Chili and El Chavito Saladitos Dried Salted Plums are being recalled for possible lead contamination. Lead is a heavy metal that can cause serious health problems with exposure over time. Lead poisoning can be chronic or acute. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, weakness, behavioral changes, and seizures. Lead poisoning can cause learning disabilities and lower IQ.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is El Chavito, Inc. of San Diego, California. This recall does not affect any other El Chavito products.

These recalled products were distributed nationwide to retail stores and were also sold online through the El Chavito website from January 9, 2019 through February 2, 2022. The recalled products include El Chavito Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums with Chili that were sold in 1.7 ounce containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 859470006070. All batch/lot codes and all best by dates are included in this recall.

Also recalled is El Chavito Saladitos Dried Salted Plums packaged in 1.7 ounce packages. The UPC number for that product is 859470006049. Finally, El Chavito Saladitos Dried Salted Plums, also in 1.7 ounce packages, is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 850013297221. All batch/lot codes and all best by dates are included in these two recalls as well. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the FDA web site.

The recall is being made with the knowledge of the FDA and the California Department of Public Health. The company is working with distributors and retailers to make sure this product is being removed from the marketplace.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You should discard them in accordance with your community’s hazardous waste disposal program, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.