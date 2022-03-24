Salmonella in Next Generation Farm Raw Milk Prompts Recall

by

Salmonella in Next Generation Farm raw milk has prompted a recall after the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found the pathogen in that product. Next Generation Farm is located at 9922 County Route 152 in Adams, New York. That is in Jefferson County. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

A sample of the milk that was collected by a government inspector was found to be contaminated. On March 9, 2022, the producer was notified of a preliminary positive test result. Further testing confirmed the presence of Salmonella in the raw milk on March 21, 2022. The producer can no longer sell raw milk until testing indicates that the product is free from pathogens.

An update about this recall that was issued on March 23, 2022 has more information. The unpasteurized raw milk is labeled as “Grimshaw Farm Raw A2A2 Milk” from Alex Grimshaw/Patrick H. Grimshaw, doing business as Next Generation Creamery. The number on the label provided by the government is 36-1462 and it sold for $5.00. You can see a picture of that label at the New York State web site.

If you purchased that raw milk from that producer, dispose of it immediately, even if some has been consumed and no one has gotten sick. Clean your refrigerator after you dispose of the milk, and wash your hands thoroughly after handling this product.

Raw milk is unpasteurized, that is, it is not heated to kill potentially dangerous bacteria that can be in that product. The Salmonella in Next Generation Farm raw milk or any product can cause serious infections in people, specially the very young, the elderly, anyone with a compromised immune system, and anyone with a chronic illness. The recall notice states, “Pasteurization of milk is recognized internationally as an effective means of preventing outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, including salmonellosis.”