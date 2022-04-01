Some Varieties of Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Some varieties of Skippy Peanut Butter are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination, more specifically fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment. This poses a tooth and mouth injury hazard and a choking hazard. No consumer complaints have been received in association with the consumption of these recalled products. All retailers that have received the recalled times have been notified.

The recalling firm is Skippy Foods, LLC. About 9,353 cases, or 161,692 pounds, of these products are recalled. The code date, which is the best if used by date, is located on the top of the lid.

The recalled Skippy Peanut Butter products include Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter that is packaged in 40 ounce jars with best if used by dates of MAY0423 and MAY0523, Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, in two 40 ounce jars with the best if used by date of MAY0523, and Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter in 16.3 ounce jars with the best if used by dates of MAY0623 and MAY0723. Finally, Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein, packaged in 14 ounce jars, is recalled.. That item has the best if used by date of MAY1023. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

No other sizes, varieties or packaging configurations of SKIPPY Peanut Butte or any peanut butter spreads are included in this recall. If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away after first double bagging them, in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.