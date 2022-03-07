Sprouts Farmers Market Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries Recalled

by

Sprouts Farmers Market Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries are being recalled because they may contain almonds, or tree nuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this item. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Torn & Glasser of Pomona, California.

The recalled product is 231 cases (2772 units) of Sprouts Farmers Market Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries that are packaged in 12 ounce bags. There are 12 packages in each case. The item number for this product is 638-011. The UPC number printed on the label is 6 46670 46342 6. And the sell by date is 07/24/2022 (July 24, 2022). The case lot is 795935, and the bag lot number is 3001 A.

The Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries were sold at Sprouts Farmer Market stores in these states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. The cherries are under the Sprouts Farmer Market brand. The product was sold beginning November 3, 2021.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that product containing the cherries was mixed with Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds in the bag. Some Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds were used by production personnel.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to almonds, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.