St. James Smokehouse Smoked Salmon Recalled For Listeria

St. James Smokehouse Smoked Salmon is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company as of Friday, September 2, 2022. The recalling firm is St. James Smokehouse of Miami, Florida.

The recalled product is St. James Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon (Product of Scotland) that is packaged in 4 ounce packages. The UPC number for this item is 060022710356 and the lot number is 123172. The recall affects only this lot number. No other products, brands, or lots are associated with this recall.

The recalled product was sold and distributed by St. James through distributors between February and June 2022. It was sold at the retail level at stores in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia, and Wisconsin, as well as Safeway Washington State stores.

The recall was the result of routine sampling conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. That agency found Listeria monocytogenes in the finished product.

If you bought St. James Smoked Salmon with those specific lot and UPC numbers, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly after handling this product.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. People who are most affected by this pathogen include the elderly, the very young, pregnant women, and people with chronic health conditions. Symptoms are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea and can include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle stiffness. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.