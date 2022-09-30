The Chai Box Mix Products Recalled For Possible Botulinum

by

The Chai Box mix products are being recalled for possible Clostridium botulinum contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is The Chai Box of Marietta, Georgia.

Clostridium botulinum bacteria can produce spores that, under certain conditions, produce a toxin called botulism that can be fatal if a tiny amount is ingested. The spores grow under low acid, anaerobic conditions. The bacteria, spores, and toxins do not change the look, taste, aroma, or texture of the product.

The recalled products are The Chai Box mix products. They are Chai Concentrate Mix in 16 ounce glass bottles. The UPC number stamped on the label is 7 93611 81925 2. Also recalled is 64 ounce plastic bottles of Chai Concentrate Mix. The UPC number for that product is 7 93611 81926 9. Unsweetened Chai Concentrate Mix in 16 ounce glass bottles with UPC number 793611819252 is also recalled. Finally, 64 ounce plastic bottles of Unsweetened Chai Concentrate Mix, with UPC number 793611819269, are recalled.

The problem was potential under-processing of these bottles, which can lead to the contamination. The deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens. The company was notified of the problem during a process review by the Georgia Department of Agriculture. No other product codes or products are affected by this recall.

These The Chai Box mix products were shipped nationwide to consumers, retailers, and wholesalers, and were also sold online and shipped to two consumers in Canada. The products have the best by dates between 9/22/2022 and 03/16/2023. The best by date is either etched on the bottles or on a sticker is located on the bottom or side of the bottles. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.