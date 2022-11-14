Tim Hortons Chicken Noodle Soup Base Recalled For Insects

by

Tim Hortons Chicken Noodle Soup Base is being recalled in Canada because it may contain insects, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). It was sold in Ontario and Alberta at the hotel, institution, and restaurant level. The recalling firm is La Cie McCormick Canada.

The recalled product is Tim Hortons Chicken Noodle Soup Base that is packaged in 3.56 kg containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 000 66200 02329 4. The best before dates that are stamped on the product are: MR1323, AL1723, AL1823, AL2123, AL2223, AL2323, AL2423, AL2523, AL2923, and AL3023. The TDL number is 10017643. The soup base was sold up to and including October 20, 2022.

The issue with insects in food is that they can carry pathogens such as E. coli and Campylobacter. They can also transfer viruses, parasites and fungi to anyone who eats food contaminated with them. And the bacteria and fungi can produce toxins that can survive heating, so even if food contaminated with insects is cooked, it can still make you sick.

Any restaurant, hotel, or institution that has this product, with that UPC number and TDL number and those best before dates should not use it in food preparation and not serve it to guests. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or it can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact their physician.