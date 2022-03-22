Top Quality Produce Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Listeria

by

Top Quality Produce Enoki mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Top Quality Produce of Irwindale, California. The mushrooms were imported from Taiwan.

The Enoki mushrooms were packaged in a clear 200 gram (7.05 ounce) plastic bag with a green stripe. The bag is labeled with “Taiwan Enoki Mushrooms” that is in both English and Chinese. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 848180019661. Top Quality Produce Inc.’s name, address, and logo are printed on one side of the plastic bag, as are the instructions to keep the mushrooms refrigerated and cook them before serving.

The mushrooms were sold from March 1, 2022 through March 16, 2022. The contamination was found in the mushrooms, according to the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you do plan to cook it thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after discarding the mushrooms to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. If you do feel sick, call your doctor as soon as possible.