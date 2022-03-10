Trader Joe’s Crunchy Slaw With Chicken Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Trader Joe’s Crunchy Slaw with Chicken is being recalled because it may contain foreign material in the form of hard plastic pieces, which poses a choking hazard. The ready to eat chicken salad product contains an FDA regulated salad dressing that could contain the plastic. A public health alert has been issued to make sure consumers are aware this product should not be eaten. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this salad.

The chicken salad was produced on March 3, 2022, March 4, 2022, March 5, 2022, and March 6, 2022. The recalled product is Trader Joe’s Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing that is packaged in 12 ounce plastic trays. The use by dates that are printed on the label are 03/09/22 (March 9, 2022), 03/10/22 (March 10, 2022), 03/11/22 (March 11, 2022), and 03/12/22 (March 12, 2022).

The salad has the establishment number “P-6247” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The salad was shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah.

The problem was discovered when an FSIS inspected establishment received notification from their supplier that the salad dressing may contain the plastic. FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ home refrigerators. Please check your fridge to make sure you do not have this item.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.