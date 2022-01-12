Trader Joe’s Soycutash Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Trader Joe’s Soycutash, which is a combination of sweet corn, shelled edamame, and red bell peppers, is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was actually initiated on December 11, 2021, but the Center Classification Date was January 6, 2022. The recalling firm is Sno Pac Foods of Caledonia, Minnesota. This type of recall notice does not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

About 1913 cases of this product are being recalled. Each case has 24 bags of the soycutash. The item number is 99319. The net weight of each bag is 16 ounces (1 pound),or 454 grams. This product is sold frozen. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0099-3197. The Trader Joe’s SoyCutash was sold in the states of Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah. The firm initiated this recall.

If you purchased Trader Joe’s Soycutash with those specific identifying numbers in those states, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly before consumption. You can throw the item away in a double bagged package inside a secure trash can with a tight lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator or freezer, wherever you stored this product, with a mild bleach solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine beach to one gallon of warm water to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes grows at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing does not destroy it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days; that’s how long the incubation period can be. If you do get sick, see your doctor.