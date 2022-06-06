Urban Remedy Strawberry Hibiscus Rose Tea Recalled For Hepatitis A

by

Urban Remedy Strawberry Hibiscus Rose Tea is being recalled for possible hepatitis A contamination because it was made with FreshKampo organic strawberries that are linked to a hepatitis A outbreak. At least 17 people in three states are sick and two have been hospitalized. No illnesses are associated with the consumption of this particular product. The recalling firm is Urban Remedy. Urban Remedy contracts with Youngstown Grape Distributors to co-manufacture this product.

The recalled product is Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose that is packaged in 12 ounce resealable plastic bottles. The lot number for this product is 1232. The best by date that is stamped on the product label is 7/17/2022 (July 17, 2022). And the UPC number on this product is 813377025831. The tea may contain fresh organic strawberries from FreshKampo.

The tea was sold at various retail stores in these states: California, New Mexico, Virginia, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Wisconsin, Texas, Wyoming, Missouri, Maine, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and Utah. It was sold between May 17, 2022 and May 29, 2022.

If you purchased Urban Remedy Strawberry Hibiscus Rose Tea in 12 ounce packages with that lot number, UPC number, and best by date, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a sealed packaged inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.