Walmart Great Value Buttermilk Pancake Mix Recalled

Walmart Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable that were used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of this product. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. And no consumers have reported finding any contaminated product. The recalling firm is Continental Mills of Tukwila, Washington.

The recalled product was sold nationwide through retail Walmart stores. The recalled item is Walmart Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 078742370828. The best by date for this item is 09/01/2023 (September 1, 2023), and the lot code is KX2063. This product is packaged in 32 ounce boxes.

If you purchased this product with those specific codes, do not use it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund or a replacement.

Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to make sure that any remaining product is removed from store shelves. For more information, you can call the company’s Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm Pacific Time.