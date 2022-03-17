Wegmans FYFGA Roasted Garlic Hummus Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Wegmans FYFGA Roasted Garlic Hummus is being recalled because it may contain foreign material in the form of small blue plastic pieces, according to a notice posted on the company’s web site. This can pose a choking and mouth injury hazard.

The recalled product is Wegmans FYFGA Roasted Garlic Hummus that is packaged in 32 ounce round plastic containers. Pictures of garlic cloves are on the lid of the container, along with the Wegmans logo and the words “Roasted Garlic Hummus.” The recall date is February 18, 2022.

The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 0-77890-26225-2, and the items best if used by date is 3/26/22 (March 26, 2022). The lot number for this item is 220299.

If you bought this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it. Or you can take it back to the Wegmans store where you purchased it for a full refund. Take it back to the service desk and tell the customer service personnel that this item has been recalled. For more information you can contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, or on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Wegmans Markets are located in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.