Wegmans Vidalia Onions Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

Wegmans Vidalia Onions are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The onions were sold in three states: Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts.

The Wegmans Vidalia onions were sold by the pound. The product may have a 4-digit PLU sticker with the numbers 4159 or 4166. They were sold from June 23, 2022 through June 24, 2022 at these Wegmans stores:

In Massachusetts, in Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Medford, Natick, Northborough, and Westwood. In New York, in Alberta Drive, Amherst Street, Auburn, Brockport, Calkins Road, Canandaigua, Chili-Paul, Cicero, Corning, Dewitt, Dick Road, East Avenue, Eastway, Elmira, Fairmount, Fairport, Geneseo, Geneva, Great Northern, Holt Road, Hornell, Irondequoit, Ithaca, James Street, Jamestown, John Glenn, Johnson City, Latta Road, Losson Road, Lyell Avenue, Marketplace, McKinley, Military Road, Mt. Read, Newark, Niagara Falls Boulevard, Onondaga, Penfield, Perinton, Pittsford, Ridge-Culver, Ridgemont, Sheridan Drive, Taft Road, Transit Road, and West Seneca. And in Pennsylvania they were sold in Erie West and Erie Peach Street.

If you bought these onions, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Clean the area where you stored the onions with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Freezing doesn’t kill this pathogen. And wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the onions.