Whole Foods Red Lentil Dal Recalled For Possible Listeria

Whole Foods Red Lentil Dal is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Bakkavor USA of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The recalled product is Whole Foods Red Lentil Dal. This product includes pickled curry cauliflower, an ingredient produced by Doux South Specialties. That cauliflower may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The Whole Foods Red Lentil Dal is packaged in 12 ounce plastic trays. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 1 95515 02394 8. These are the use by dates for this recalled product: 4/15/2022, 4/17/2022, 4/18/2022, 4/19/2022, 4/22/2022, 4/24/2022, 4/25/2022, nd 4/26/2022.

This product was distributed to Whole Foods Market stores in these states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Bakkavor USA was told by Doux South Specialties about their pickled curry cauliflower recall. Production and distribution of the dal was immediately suspended. The FDA is working with Doux South Specialties to discover what caused this problem.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to heat it first. Throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning.

If you ate this product, watch your health for symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.