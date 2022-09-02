WK Produce Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

WK Produce Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is WK Produce.

The mushrooms were sold in British Columbia at the retail level. The recalled product does not have a brand name. It is Enoki Mushrooms packaged in a 150 gram (5.29 ounce) plastic bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 6 950319 388884. All products sold up to and including August 31, 2022 are included in this recall.

If you purchased WK Produce Enoki Mushrooms, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms thoroughly first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination between the mushrooms and items in your kitchen. You can throw the mushrooms away in a sealed bag inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you discard the mushrooms. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing does not kill it. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these mushrooms.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Those symptoms can include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches that are sometimes preceded by nausea and diarrhea. If you do get sick, see your doctor.