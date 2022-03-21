Yes! Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Yes! Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is T. Fresh Company of City of Industry, California. The mushrooms were imported from China.

The recalled product is Yes! Enoki mushrooms. Lot number 6021053 was distributed from California and Texas to retail stores through produce distributors. Traces of Listeria monocytogenes were discovered by California Department of Public Health sampling. The mushrooms are packaged in a pink and transparent plastic packaging, with the “Yes” Logo for the 150 gram (5.25 ounce) size, and light blue and transparent plastic packaging with the “Yes” Logo for the 200 gram (7.5 ounce) size.

Enoki mushrooms are white and stringy with small caps. The UPC numbers on the product labels are 825382736718 for the 150 gram size, with no other codes. The UPC number for the 200 gram package size is 825382736947, with no other codes. The dates of distribution for both items were January 18, 2022 to February 16, 2022. You can see pictures of product packages at the FDA web site.

Distribution of these mushrooms has been suspended. If you bought these items, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly first, because of the potential for cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a double bagged package in a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperature, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these enoki mushrooms.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. The very young, the elderly, anyone with a compromised immune system, and pregnant women are most at risk for serious complications from this infection.