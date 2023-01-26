Almondy Chocolate Cake Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Almondy Chocolate Cake with Daim is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination. A metal object was found in the cake, according to the recall notice. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. The recall notice does not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The cake was sold exclusive at IKEA stores. The recalled product is Almondy Chocolate Cake with Daim that is packaged in 14.1 ounce boxes. The batch code that is printed on the product label is L2140. The best before date for this specific product is NOV.18.2023.

This product is a Swedish almond cake with chocolate and crunchy caramel. You can see pictures of the product box side with the batch code and best by date at the FDA web site.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

The recall announcement states that Almondy is taking this recall very seriously and is recalling the products with that batch code out of precaution. They have also identified the measures they need to take to prevent this from happening again.