Armour Great Value Canned Meats Recalled For Packaging Defect

Armour Great Value and other branded canned meats are being recalled because a packaging defect may cause contamination without the products showing any signs of contamination. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions or illnesses have been received by the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Conagra Brands of Fort Madison, Iowa.

About 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products are included in this recall. They were produced between December 12, 2022 and January 13, 2023. You can see the long list of recalled products at the USDA web site, along with pictures of product labels, UPC numbers, lot codes, package types and sizes, and the best if used by dates.

Some of the recalled Armour Great Value canned meat products include Armour Star Chicken Vienna Sausage, Armour Star Original Vienna Sausage, Armour Star Potted Meat, Goya Vienna Sausage, Great Value Vienna Sausage, Grace Chicken Vienna Sausage, Hereford Chicken Vienna Sausage, Kroger Vienna Sausage, Prairie Belt Vienna Sausage, Hargis House Potted Meat, Prairie Belt Vienna Sausage, and Valrico Chicken Vienna Sausage, among others.

All of these items have the establishment number “P4247” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product cans. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment found that spoiled and leaking cans from multiple production dates were at their warehouse. The cans may have been damaged in a way that is not apparent to consumers, and which may allow foodborne pathogens into the cans.

If you purchased any of these products with those specific identifying numbers, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.