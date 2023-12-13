Aviator Sundried Tomato Halves Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Aviator Sundried Tomato Halves are being recalled because they may contain undeclared sulfites. Anyone who is allergic to or has a severe sensitivity to sulfites could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Global Veg Corp of New York, New York.

Reactions to sulfites can vary. These compounds are used as preservatives and as antioxidants. People who are sensitive to sulfites may experience dermatitis, flushing, low blood pressure, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and hives. Life-threatening asthmatic reactions and anaphylaxis can also occur. Children with chronic asthma and people who are steroid-dependent asthmatics are at a greater risk for serious symptoms if they consume food containing sulfites.

The recalled product is Aviator Sundried Tomato Halves that are packaged in a five pound vacuum bag. They were sold nationwide. No UPC number was provided in the recall notice. This product has the lot number 060923/1 that is stamped on the product label. All lots and codes of this product are included in this recall.

If you bought this product and you are sensitive to sulfites or have asthma, do not eat it. You can throw the sun-dried tomatoes away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.